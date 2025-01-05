A Guide to the Weeks Ahead in NCW Entertainment

Below is a rundown of local entertainment offerings in the weeks ahead.

What: Babygirl

Where: Liberty Cinema in Wenatchee

When: Monday (Jan. 6) through Thursday (Jan. 9); times vary

Description: This tempestuous R-rated psycho-thriller, helmed by Halina Reijn, has generated serious Oscar buzz. It stars Nicole Kidman as a "high-powered CEO [who] puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern."

Click here for more information.

What: 2 Left Feet Dance

Where: Watercore Cider in Wenatchee

When: Thursday (Jan. 9); 7:00 p.m.

Description: "Join us at Watercore Cider for great drinks and a beginner swing dance lesson followed by social hour!" writes 2 Left Feet, a local dance organization. "Cost is $5 at the door. Bring a friend or come solo, as we will rotate partners throughout the lesson to help you learn the most while also meeting new people."

Click here for more information.

Who: Brian Posehn

Where: Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee

When: Jan. 17 & 18; doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Description: A prolific stand-up comic, Posehn's set is intended solely for mature audiences. His offstage endeavors are legion. He is "currently co-creating and starring in an upcoming cartoon for Nickelodeon. Brian most recently was an NSA intern on TruTV’s Top Secret Videos. You can also catch Brian on the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Netflix show Lady Dynamite, FX’s You’re the Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory and New Girl."

Derek Sheen has signed on as Posehn's opener at Numerica PAC.

Click here for more information.

What: Black Comedy

Where: Riverside Playhouse in Wenatchee

When: Jan. 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 & Feb. 1; 7:30 p.m.

Description: "Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and objects d’arte 'borrowed' from the absent antique collector next door, hoping to impress his fiancée’s pompous father and a wealthy art dealer. The fussy neighbor, Harold Gorringe, returns just as a blown fuse plunges the apartment into darkness and Brindsley is revealed. Unexpected guests, aging spinsters, errant phone cords and other snares impede his frantic attempts to return the purloined items before light is restored."

Directed by John Mausser, this is an adaptation of the classic Peter Shaffer farce.

Click here for ticket information.