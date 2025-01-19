A Guide to the Weeks Ahead in NCW Entertainment

Below is a rundown of local entertainment offerings in the weeks ahead.

What: Office Space

Where: Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee

When: Wednesday (Jan. 22); 6:30 p.m.

Description: What more can be said about this biting, prophetic and very famous satire of techno-feudalism? Not much, but Numerica PAC does a capable job of summarizing the film: "Corporate drone Peter Gibbons (Ron Livingston) hates his soul-killing job at software company Initech. While undergoing hypnotherapy, Peter is left in a blissful state when his therapist dies in the middle of their session. He refuses to work overtime, plays games at his desk and unintentionally charms two consultants into putting him on the management fast-track. When Peter's friends learn they're about to be downsized, they hatch a revenge plot against the company inspired by 'Superman III.'"

What: Lake Chelan Winterfest

Where: Assorted locations in Manson

When: Friday (Jan. 24) through Sunday (Jan. 26); times vary

Description: "Feel the warmth and energy of Lake Chelan Winterfest’s Fire Weekend in downtown Manson! Gather at the Flames of Intention, sip at the Fire Bar, and groove to live music on the Main Stage. With cozy vibes and fiery festivities, it’s the perfect way to light up your winter with friends and family!"

What: Black Comedy

Where: Riverside Playhouse in Wenatchee

When: Thursday (Jan. 23) through Saturday (Jan. 25) and Jan. 30 through Feb. 1; 7:30 p.m.

Description: "Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and objects d’arte 'borrowed' from the absent antique collector next door, hoping to impress his fiancée’s pompous father and a wealthy art dealer. The fussy neighbor, Harold Gorringe, returns just as a blown fuse plunges the apartment into darkness and Brindsley is revealed. Unexpected guests, aging spinsters, errant phone cords and other snares impede his frantic attempts to return the purloined items before light is restored."

Directed by John Mausser, this is an adaptation of the classic Peter Shaffer farce.

What: Irish Social Dancing at the Museum

Where: Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Wenatchee

When: Jan. 28; 6:30 p.m.

Description: "The An Daire Academy of Irish Dance is hosting a beginner-friendly class for adults on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6:30-7:30 PM. Prospective dancers will be tapping to the rhythms of Ireland alongside seasoned dancers. Guests are recommended to wear comfortable clothing and sneakers/walking shoes."

