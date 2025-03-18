The illustrious Spring Queens are primed and ready for another barnstormer at Numerica Performing Arts Center! This one is scheduled for the night of April 5, a Saturday.

According to Dusti Mahoney, deputy director for YWCA NCW, this drag show fundraiser draws from a wide pool of talent. Says Mahoney,

We work with a production company called OUT that has a lot of those connections. But even before that, we were attracting performers every year - some from as far away as Vegas or L.A., but oftentimes from the the Pacific Northwest: Seattle, Bend, the Tri-Cities, also a couple of local folks.

Reprising her role as coordinator and choreographer is Jayla Rose, an Emmy winner and proud alum of Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime. What does Mahoney admire most about Rose?

The openness and authenticity she brings to the show. She's very passionate about her art and what she does, and she's also just an incredibly kind human being - that's always nice to have during a long day.

"Long day" is not hyperbolic. According to Mahoney, the talent will be running and gunning for up to 12 hours on April 5. (Besides Rose, other performers Lylac, Cruz Daniels, Angelique DeVil, Aspen Meadows and Valentina Veneno.)

As always, attendees are encouraged to dress up in their jazziest Spring Queens fashion. Don't hesitate to avail yourself of the fashion show pop-up at the venue.

The event timeline is as follows: VIP meet & greet at 6:30 pm, preferred & balcony seating at 7:00 pm, and showtime at 7:30 pm. Technically all ages are welcome, but according to Mahoney,

We don't have a specific age limit on the drag show; however, please don't bring kids! It's very much a show for mature audiences. I think the youngest we've seen successfully be like, 'This was a good experience for me' was probably 16. Anyone younger than that probably isn't ready.

Tickets can be purchased online.