A Guide to the Weeks Ahead in NCW Entertainment

What: Irish Social Dancing at the Museum

Where: Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Wenatchee

When: Tuesday (Jan. 28); 6:30 p.m.

Description: "The An Daire Academy of Irish Dance is hosting a beginner-friendly class for adults on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6:30-7:30 PM. Prospective dancers will be tapping to the rhythms of Ireland alongside seasoned dancers. Guests are recommended to wear comfortable clothing and sneakers/walking shoes."



What: Pop Punk Emo Night

Where: Ground Control in Wenatchee

When: Friday (Jan. 31); 3:00 p.m.

Description: "Come party like it’s 2005! Wear your pop-punk best, and get ready to mosh, dance, and scream (er…sing) at the top of your lungs. This all day event starts at 3pm with a Flash Event w/ Elena Pauli Tattoo. First come, first served. $50 cash only flash. Black and grey + limited color available."

"Then at 8pm we bring back the glory of Emo Night with a karaoke/dance party featuring all of your favorite early aughts pop-punk/emo/screamo faves. There will be a Myspace inspired photo-op, so practice those poses."



What: MusiKaravan

Where: Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee

When: Friday (Feb. 7); 7:00 p.m.

Description: "Often referred to as a fun, imaginative 'musical picnic,' MusiKaravan was developed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s closing of music venues. Violinists Etienne Gara and YuEun Kim took to the road on a 6-month trip in their 1971 VW bus to bring music to farmers, winemakers and random passersby to celebrate and thank the people who were 'working hard to feed us physically and emotionally.' Alongside cellist Stella Cho, MusiKaravan presents classical favorites in inviting ways."



What: Women's Film Night

Where: Ground Control in Wenatchee

When: Friday (Feb. 28); 6:00 p.m.

Description: "Join SheJumps for an inspiring evening of adventure, community, and storytelling at Ground Control in Wenatchee! We're excited to bring you a curated lineup of short films celebrating diverse stories of courage, tradition, and exploration in the outdoors."

