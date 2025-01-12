A Guide to the Weeks Ahead in NCW Entertainment

Below is a rundown of entertainment offerings in the weeks ahead.

What: Grand Kyiv Ballet

Where: Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee

When: Tuesday (Jan. 14); 7:00 p.m.

Description: The ongoing carnage in Ukraine has uprooted millions, including this ballet company that in 2023 fled to the relative safety of Bellevue. Now comes the company's production of Swan Lake, a "ballet masterpiece that tells the story of a prince who falls in love with a beautiful swan princess under a spell. The ballet is renowned for its stunning choreography, intricate set design and Tchaikovsky's captivating music. Its themes of love, sacrifice, and redemption continue to resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, making it a timeless classic that has endured for more than a century."

"This timeless tale of love and magic will be brought to life by the finest dancers of the Ukrainian National Opera and Ballet Theater. The graceful movements of the dancers will transport audiences to a world of enchantment and wonder."L:a

Who: Brian Posehn

Where: Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee

When: Friday (Jan. 17) & Saturday (Jan. 18); doors open 7:00 p.m.

Description: A prolific stand-up comic, Posehn's set is intended solely for mature audiences. His offstage endeavors are legion. He is "currently co-creating and starring in an upcoming cartoon for Nickelodeon. Brian most recently was an NSA intern on TruTV’s Top Secret Videos. You can also catch Brian on the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Netflix show Lady Dynamite, FX’s You’re the Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory and New Girl."

Derek Sheen has signed on as Posehn's opener at Numerica PAC.

What: Lake Chelan Winterfest

Where: Assorted locations in downtown Chelan and Manson

When: Friday-Sunday (Jan. 17-19) & Jan. 24-26; times vary

Description: "Packed with ice and fire elements held over two back-to-back weekends in January, you’ll enjoy live ice carving, Washington’s largest beach bonfire, and incredible fireworks lighting up the winter skies. Sip local wines, dance to live music and dive into cozy, family-friendly fun. Whether you’re here for the chill of ice weekend or glow of fire weekend, Winterfest has it all!!"

As indicated above, this is a two-pronged event.

What: Black Comedy

Where: Riverside Playhouse in Wenatchee

When: Jan. 23, 24, 25, 30, 31 & Feb. 1; 7:30 p.m.

Description: "Lovesick and desperate, sculptor Brindsley Miller has embellished his apartment with furniture and objects d’arte 'borrowed' from the absent antique collector next door, hoping to impress his fiancée’s pompous father and a wealthy art dealer. The fussy neighbor, Harold Gorringe, returns just as a blown fuse plunges the apartment into darkness and Brindsley is revealed. Unexpected guests, aging spinsters, errant phone cords and other snares impede his frantic attempts to return the purloined items before light is restored."

Directed by John Mausser, this is an adaptation of the classic Peter Shaffer farce.

