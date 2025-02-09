A Guide to the Weeks Ahead in NCW Entertainment
Below is a rundown of local entertainment offerings in the weeks ahead.
What: Paddington in Peru
Where: Liberty Cinema in Wenatchee
When: Friday (Feb. 14) through Monday (Feb. 17); times vary
Description: "Paddington travels to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru."
What: Peter and the Starcatcher
Where: The Oddfellows Ballroom in Ellensburg
When: Thursday (Feb. 13) through Saturday (Feb. 15); times vary
Description: "Valley Theatre Company is proud to present the award-winning play, Peter and the Starcatcher. This swashbuckling origin tale of Peter Pan and Captain Hook will have you in stitches, and tug at your heart."
What: Bob's Burgers Trivia
Where: Ground Control in Wenatchee
When: Feb. 23; 5:00 p.m.
Description: "Think you know your Bob's Burgers trivia?" asks a teasing Ground Control. "Test your knowledge at our fun-filled trivia night! Join us for a deliciously quirky evening of questions from all your favorite episodes, characters and burger puns."
What: Cirque Kalabanté
Where: Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee
When: Feb. 27; 7:30 p.m.
Description: "Afrique en Cirque is a show by Yamoussa Bangoura, inspired by daily life in Guinea. This performance shares the beauty, youth and artistry of African culture. A colorful show beyond its scenery, costumes and staging, it makes any theatre vibrate with energy and represents the strength, agility and life's joy of young Africans. The audience will see acrobats execute gravity-defying moves and human pyramids, accompanied by the contemporary sound of live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and kora. Welcome to the universe of Kalabanté Productions, and prepare for an unforgettable journey."
