The Wenatchee Confluence Rotary Club is set to host its inaugural "Confluence Rotary at Night" event on January 7, a Tuesday.

The event, as outlined in a press release, aims to explore the potential formation of an evening Satellite Club, fostering connections and growth within the Rotary community.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Rotary International and its mission, network with like-minded individuals and discover various routes of civic and community participation.

The gathering will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ground Control, located at 10 N. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.

Admission is free. Click here to RSVP.