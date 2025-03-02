Wenatchee Makes Rare Appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’

First the New York Times piece, now this.

The ornate picture house known as Liberty Cinema has been a Wenatchee staple for 100 years and counting. But until now, the theater had never, to our knowledge, been fodder for late-night comedians.

On Tuesday, a portion of the theater's roof collapsed during an 8 p.m. screening of Captain America: Brave New World.

AS KPQ reported the following morning, "Parts of the roof's structure fell onto the front three rows of the theater and its apron."

Just two filmgoers were present when the roof was torn partly asunder. Neither was injured, but one person came in contact with scattered debris, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett.

The theater's owners say it'll remain closed pending a structural assessment.

This caught the attention of Saturday Night Live, NBC's cancel-proof sketchy comedy series. (SNL has been on air since 1975.)

"Two people in a movie theater in Washington State watching Captain America: Brave New World were surprised when the theater's roof collapsed on them," quipped Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost on the March 1 broadcast. "Surprised, but grateful."