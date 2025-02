KPQ is still gathering information about a roof collapse at the Liberty Theater in Wenatchee on Tuesday night.

attachment-LibertyCollapse3 loading...

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department says it happened at approximately 8 p.m. when firefighters responded to a reports of the collapse.

attachment-LibertyCollapse2 loading...

Two people were inside the theater at the time, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.