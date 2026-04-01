It's time for the annual Nick's Bricks event.

What Is Nick’s Bricks?

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The annual event by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center brings LEGOs to the Wenatchee Valley Convention Center this month.

The event began as a tribute by the Vitulli family in memory of their son, Nick. The Kirkland-born IT Manager died from a heart attack in October 2016, while hiking in Malawi at 24-years-old. His parents, Jane and Kevin, relocated to Wenatchee, and they founded the Nick's Bricks event as a way to honor their son.

LEGO Displays and Activities

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The event invites local builders and LEGO enthusiasts of all ages to showcase their creativity. Community members may display their creations, while there are pre-made displays available for the community to view. There will also be opportunities for children to take home LEGO sets.

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Guests will also receive tickets to the Wenatchee Riverfront Railway and Navigation Center at Riverfront Park.

Community Involvement

The Vitulli's have been named the 2026 Apple Blossom Youth Parade Grand Marshals for the parade on Saturday, April 25.

Nick's Bricks is supported by the Nicholas H. Vitulli Memorial Fund and made possible through Goodfellow Bros. and Cascade Autocenter. Prizes were donated by Bricks and Minifigs in Wenatchee.

The event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.