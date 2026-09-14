A Wenatchee police sergeant has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and is now on administrative leave after his alleged involvement in a single-vehicle collision near Leavenworth on Saturday.

The Washington State Patrol reported a resident told police they suspected Wenatchee Police Sergeant Cory Bernaiche was under the influence at the time his vehicle damaged a mailbox on East Leavenworth Road

Bernaiche was off duty in a personal vehicle and provided contact information to the property owner and reported the incident to his supervisor.

The Washington State Patrol and Chelan County Sheriff's Office are handling the criminal investigation, according to Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson.

The WSP report showed Bernaiche registered a blood alcohol content reading of 0.16, twice the legal limit, and was booked into the Chelan County Jail, where he posted bail, and was released.

Johnson confirmed that Bernaiche has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal and criminal investigation.