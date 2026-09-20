The Bridgeport teen who admitted killing an East Wenatchee businessman on Highway 97 near Orondo last November. was handed a 16-year prison sentence on Friday for second-degree murder in Douglas County Superior Court

Juan Valdovinos-Vazquez, 17, was charged as an adult for the murder of 68-year-old Adnan AbouAmmo, who was the executive director of the local nonprofit, TranCare service for low-income patients, and also owned a precious metals business.

Valdovinos-Vazquez accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors earlier this year to avoid trial for first-degree murder, assault, robbery, and theft charges.

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Judge Brian Huber sentenced Valdovinos-Vazquez to 200 months, or 16 years and six months behind bars, which exceeded the standard range of 194 months.