East Wenatchee Man’s Teen Killer Handed 16 Prison Term

East Wenatchee Man’s Teen Killer Handed 16 Prison Term

Adnan AbouAmmo Photo Courtesy of the AbouAmmo Family

The Bridgeport teen who admitted killing an East Wenatchee businessman on Highway 97 near Orondo last November. was handed a 16-year prison sentence on Friday for second-degree murder in Douglas County Superior Court

Juan Valdovinos-Vazquez, 17, was charged as an adult for the murder of 68-year-old Adnan AbouAmmo, who was the executive director of the local nonprofit, TranCare service for low-income patients, and also owned a precious metals business.

Valdovinos-Vazquez accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors earlier this year to avoid trial for first-degree murder, assault, robbery, and theft charges.

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Judge Brian Huber sentenced Valdovinos-Vazquez to 200 months, or 16 years and six months behind bars, which exceeded the standard range of 194 months.

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