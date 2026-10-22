12th District State Representative Brian Burnett (R) is facing a challenge from Stacy Wolloughby (D), a financial services professional in Chelan, WA.

Burnett is seeking his second term in Olympia after a lengthy career in law enforcement, including 11 years as Chelan County Sheriff. Burnett has served as president of the Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs and the Washington State Sheriffs Association.

Willoughby is a first-time candidate for elected office and has an extensive record of community service in the Lake Chelan area, including the nonprofit Chelan Valley Hope and as the founder of Chelan Women Business Connect. Willioughby is a board member with the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce

TownSquare Media (TSM) posed a series of questions to both candidates in the race, and they appear unedited.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Candidate Stacy Willoughby chose not to respond to the questionnaire. Burnett's responses are the only ones included in this article.

TSM: Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

Brian Burnett--

My first priority is public safety and putting victims first. I served 12 years as Chelan County Sheriff, and I know what happens when laws make it harder to hold criminals accountable. I want our communities safe, our officers supported, and victims treated with dignity. This past session I was proud to see my bill protecting stalking victims, HB 2510, pass the House unanimously.

My second priority is making Washington more affordable. Families, farmers, and small businesses are feeling squeezed by high taxes, high fuel costs, and regulations that pile up year after year. The government needs to live within its means just like the families it serves.

My third priority is protecting children and supporting families. That means respecting parents as partners in their kids' education, making sure children with developmental delays get help early, combating human trafficking and online exploitation, and standing up for foster youth. Artificial intelligence is changing our world quickly. It holds real promise, but we need sensible guardrails so it can't be used to exploit children, deceive people, or harm the vulnerable.

Voters should know I listen, I show up, and I tell the truth. I'm not a career politician. I'm a husband, father, and grandfather who has spent my life serving this region. My central message is simple: protecting what matters most.

Stacy Willoughby did not provide a response.

TSM: What policy solutions do you support to help address housing affordability?

Brian Burnett--

The biggest driver of housing costs is that we aren't building enough homes, and government is a big part of the reason. I support streamlining permitting, reducing regulatory costs that add tens of thousands of dollars to the price of a new home, and giving local communities more flexibility under the Growth Management Act to plan for growth that fits their area. Rural communities shouldn't be governed by rules designed for Seattle. We should also be careful not to pass policies that discourage people from building or renting out housing in the first place.

Stacy Willoughby did not provide a response.

TSM: What spending cuts would you support to address state budget shortfalls or to reduce spending?

Brian Burnett--

Washington doesn't have a revenue problem. It has a spending problem. The state budget has grown dramatically over the past decade, and taxpayers deserve to know they're getting results for their money. I support taking a hard look at programs that aren't delivering measurable outcomes, slowing the growth of state agency administration, and pausing new programs until we can afford the ones we already have.

Technology can help. Used wisely, tools like AI can help state agencies work faster, cut paperwork, and serve people better at a lower cost. We should embrace that, while keeping people accountable for decisions and protecting citizens' privacy.

Cutting spending doesn't mean cutting corners on the basics. Roads and bridges are a good example. When we put off preservation and maintenance, the repairs only get bigger and more expensive. I support making proper investments in transportation and staying current on preservation projects so we don't pass higher costs on to taxpayers down the road. That matters in a district like ours, where people depend on mountain passes and rural highways to get to work, school, and market.

We should also protect core services like public safety, education, and care for vulnerable people. Early intervention for young children is another example of investing now to save later. Helping a child early costs far less than trying to fix the problem years later. Every family in my district has had to prioritize. The state should too.

Stacy Willoughby did not provide a response.

TSM: What social safety net programs deserve more support?

Brian Burnett--

The ones that protect people who can't protect themselves. Early intervention services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays are at the top of my list. As a member of the House Early Learning and Human Services Committee, I've seen how much difference it makes when families get help in those first few years. It changes the path of a child's life.

I also want strong support for foster children and the families who care for them, services for crime victims and survivors of human trafficking, and care for people with developmental disabilities. We need more access to mental health and addiction treatment too, especially in rural areas. These are core responsibilities of government, and they should come first in the budget, not last.

Stacy Willoughby did not provide a response.

TSM: What are your positions on the ballot initiatives protecting girls' sports, restoring parental notifications, and repealing the "Millionaire's" income tax?

Brian Burnett--

I support all three.

Initiative 638 is about fairness and safety for girls. Girls deserve a level playing field and the same opportunities that Title IX was meant to protect.

The parental rights initiative restores something that never should have been taken away. Parents are not bystanders in their children's lives. They deserve to know what's happening with their kids at school.

Initiative 645 repeals the state income tax. Washington voters have rejected an income tax many times, and I believe a tax that starts with the wealthiest rarely stays there. Once the door is open, it's only a matter of time before it reaches working families and small businesses.

Stacy Willoughby did not provide a response.

Contact the Campaigns

Stacy Willoughby

stacy@stacyforhouse.com | www.stacyforhouse.com | (509) 557-0483

Brian Burnett