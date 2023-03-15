James Byrd of Wenatchee served as a Senate page during the week of March 6-10 at the state Capitol in Olympia.

Byrd was sponsored by 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee.

“I wanted to become a page because I am very interested in learning about our government,” Byrd said, “It was very interesting to be on the floor and hearing the Senators debate; I really enjoyed seeing it firsthand.”

This week Byrd worked on a mock bill that would only allow the governor to serve two four terms.

“I really enjoyed James. He is a fun and outgoing young man who was clearly eager to learn about the legislative process. It’s reassuring to see young people like him express so much of an interest in his government,” Sen. Hawkins said.

Byrd is a home-schooled sophomore who enjoys playing lacrosse, computer programing, and is serves as president in Children of American Revolution (CAR) The organization allows youth to learn about patriotism and practice leadership skills. Byrd hopes to attend University of Washington to study computer science and pursue a career in programing.

Byrd, 16, is the son of Carrie and Chad Byrd of Wenatchee.

The Senate Page Program is open to Washington students between the ages of 14 and 16. Pages spend a week working in Olympia, WA assisting lawmakers. Pages also attend classes learning about state government, parliamentary procedure and the legislative process. In addition, pages work together to draft their own bills and engage in a mock legislative session.