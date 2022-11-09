Morrison Leads Incumbent Burnett In Chelan County Sheriff Race

Chelan County Sheriff candidate Mike Morrison has a lead over incumbent Brian Burnett in Tuesday's general election.

Morrison leads with a 54 percent majority against Burnett. He says he appreciates his supporters coming out to vote.

"I appreciate it," said Morrison. "From what I understand, it's a huge undertaking, taking on the position, but I'm ready to take that challenge on."

Burnett is hoping the tide will turn as the week progresses.

"Obviously not the results we're looking for," said Burnett. "I actually think you're going to see a pretty good number come in. I think you're going to see that number, hopefully drastically change and we'll overtake it, and still come out on the victor's side of it."

The race could still swing either way. Morrison leads Burnett by 1,829 votes with more than 7,500 votes still left to count. More votes will be released late Thursday or on Friday.

Morrison is one of Burnett's deputies in the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Burnett more than doubled Morrison's fundraising total - $88,161.39 to $42,427.24 - in the race which drew the money in the county.