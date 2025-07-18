Voters in Chelan County are now receiving their ballots for the August 5th Primary Special Election.

There are primary races for Cashmere and Manson school board and Chelan City council where four candidates are vying for a spot on the General Election in November.

Voters are also considering a new sales tax in Wenatchee, a levy lift in Monitor, and a construction bond to build new facilities for Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue. Manson area residents are deciding whether to expand the Board of Commissioners representing Fire District #5

Wenatchee Street Maintenance Funding

Voters in Wenatchee are considering a request to raise the Transportation Benefit District sales tax collection rate from 0.1% to 0.3% The taxing district began collecting funds in 2022. If voters approve, the increase will contribute approximately $4 million in annual collections to keep up with pavement preservation on about 250 miles of roadway.

The funds can be used for pavement overlays, repairs, chip and crack sealing. Funds can also be used for improving sidewalks and to support capital expansion projects, according to the city.

Monitor Fire District Levy Increase

Fire District #6 protecting the Monitor area was formed in 1955 but operates today on the same level of funding support. Fire District Commissioners are requesting voters approve a levy lift for fire protection services from the current 31 cents per thousand of property value to $1.40 per thousand, with annual increases for inflation and capped at a rate of $1.50.

The additional revenue would fund the purchase of new equipment and personal protective gear for the volunteer firefighters.

`Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Modernization Bond

Fire commissioners are proposing a $15 million bond to fund construction of new facilities and safety improvements. The 20 year bond request would fund replacements for fire stations, facilities, equipment and wildfire mitigation. Commissioners argue the bond will help lower fire insurance ratings with improved response capabilities and replacing decades old facilities.

The proposed bond levy tax rate is 61 cents per thousand dollars of property value or about $300 per year for a $500,000 residential property.

Increased Representation in Manson

Chelan County Fire District #5 in Manson is represented by 3 Fire Commissioners and Proposition 1 on the August Primary ballot asks voters to increase the representation to five members. Adding two members would spread the burden of responsibilities and decision making to a broader representation of the community and enhance transparency and accountability, according to proponents.

Ballots are due with the August 5th, 2025 postmark or at any of the ballot drop box locations in Chelan County.

Cashmere City Hall 101 Woodring St Cashmere, WA (Facing Mission Ave, walk-up)

Chelan City Hall 135 E Johnson Ave Chelan, WA (Drive-thru access, in alley next to payment box)

Leavenworth City Hall 700 Hwy 2 Leavenworth, WA Drive-thru access

Manson Public Library 80 Wapato Way Manson, WA Walk-up access

Wenatchee Public Library 310 Douglas St Wenatchee, WA (Drive-thru access, next to book drop)

Drop boxes are open 24 hours a day until 8:00 p.m. Election Night

Or drop off your ballot off in person at: Chelan County Auditor’s Offices at 350 Orondo Ave Wenatchee, WA in the Elections Department on Level 3. Open 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Week Days and 8:00 p.m. Election Night. Ballots may also be brought to the Chelan County Licensing & Recording Department on Level 2 between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. week days

Here is the Chelan County Online Voters Guide