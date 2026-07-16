Chelan County announces ballots have been mailed for the August 4 Primary Election.

Auditor Brandt Cappell made the announcement Thursday.

He said ballots must be postmarked or deposited into an official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on August 4. If you do not receive your ballot by July 22, you are asked to contact the election office.

In Chelan County, the U.S. House position is up for re-election in District 8, where Democrat Kim Schrier currently holds the seat. She faces Republicans Trinh Ha, Bob Hagglund, Spencer Meline, and Andres Valleza.

In the state legislator, Republican Incumbent of District 7 Shelly Short faces Republicans David Swoap and Brandon Ray Medina, as well as Independent Ronald McCoy. Republican incumbent of District 12 Mike Steele faces Republican Adam James and Democrat Maggie Adams.

Republican incumbent of District 12 Brian Burnett faces Democrat Stacy Willoughby, but both will qualify for the general election due to Washington's top two candidate primary system, where the top two vote-getters advance, regardless of party.

In Chelan County races with more than two candidates, Republican Commissioner Shon Smith faces Democrat Clint Strand and Independent Nathaniel Hellisgo.

eanwhile, Chelan County Clerk Marty Young, a Republican, faces fellow Republican Samantha J. Thompson, and Independents Charlene Beck and Sandra Archiga.

For additional information, visit elections.chelancountywa.gov.