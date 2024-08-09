Crucial updates have emerged regarding the Aug. 6 primary. Sweeping electoral changes may be afoot in Chelan and Douglas counties.

As in California, top-two primaries are conducted in Washington. This means that the top two vote-getters in a given primary advance to the general - regardless of party affiliation.

In Washington's solidly red 4th congressional district, insurgent GOP candidate Jerrod Sessler has a nine-point lead over incumbent Dan Newhouse. Tiffany Smiley, also a Republican, is in a distant third place.

Rep. Newhouse is perceived districtwide as a "moderate" of sorts; he famously voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Ever since then Newhouse has been electorally vulnerable.

Former Rock Island mayor Randy Agnew comfortably leads the Douglas County Commissioner race in District 2. Katie Schafer is in second place - about 50 votes ahead of quixotic independent Paula Lamanna.

We can expect the next Douglas County update on Wednesday.

Brian Burnett, the former Chelan County Sheriff, is vying for Position 1 in the 12th District Legislative race. He has trimmed an election day deficit of six points down to two. This may or may not portend poorly for his opponent, Heather Koellen.

Soo Ing-Moody, meanwhile, has mounted a comeback in Washington's 7th Legislative District (Position 1), overtaking Teagan Levine. Moody leads Levine by an impossibly narrow 183 points - six tenths of a point!

But despite enjoying relatively high name recognition, Moody, the former mayor of Twisp, is unlikely to prevail in the Position 1 race. Andrew Engell maintains a significant lead.

For more information please consult the Secretary of State website.