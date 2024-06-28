Rep. Newhouse Secures Federal Funding For Pangborn Airport

Washington 4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse is channeling federal infrastructure money to Pangborn Airport.

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is getting $609,290 for a replacement rotary snow blower to keep the airport functional during snow periods.

The snow blower will also help make operations more efficient and safer.

The Port Authority owns and operates the airport.

The money for Pangborn Aitport is one of two federal grants Newhouse secured from this year's Appropriations bills passed in March.

The other grant totals $765,959. It'll help the Port of Benton with Phase 2 of their project to reseal 8,010 feet of existing runways at Richland Airport.

“These projects are crucial for both the safety and service of our airports that already contribute so much to our economy here in Central Washington," said Newhouse. "Grants like these go a long way in local projects, and I am looking forward to seeing these two come to fruition."

The 4th Congressional District has one of the largest footprints in Washington. It covers most all of Central Washington and stretches from the Canadian border south to the border with Oregon.

The district includes mostly rural areas, although it includes the Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, East Wenatchee and the smaller towns in Okanogan County.

Newhouse is a Republican who has served District 4 since 2015. He’s one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump after the January 6, 2021, riot at the federal capital building. Newhouse is running for reelection this year and faces seven challengers in the August nonpartisan primary.