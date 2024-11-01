Four Lawmakers Join Colville Tribe’s Request For Disaster Declaration

Four elected federal officials from Eastern Washington have requested a Major Disaster Declaration on behalf of the Colville Confederated Tribes.

The delegation of U.S. Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, and U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers penned a missive to President Joe Biden this week in support of a request by the Colville Business Council for federal assistance in the aftermath of numerous wildfires that occurred on tribal lands this summer.

The Bridge Creek and Swawilla Fires were active for over a month and burned in excess of 60,000 combined acres on the Colville Reservation, causing what the letter described as "extensive damage" to critical infrastructure, and disrupting essential community services.

The missive also details how the fires "left residents without power and communication systems" and rendered "entire communities isolated and vulnerable for an extended period, posing long-term threats to Tribal food security, health, and cultural practices.”

The letter also states the fires damaged or destroyed 61 culturally-significant tribal sites.

A Major Disaster Declaration by the president would open the way for a broad range of financial assistance programs that support both individuals and businesses, as well local governments.