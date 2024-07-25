Updated evacuations

Everything South of Cache Creek Road to Joe Moses Road, west to Highway 155 and east to State Highway 21 now at Level 3. This includes a change of the Town of Keller and surrounding community from a Level 2 to a Level 3.

The area of Buffalo Lake and Lake McGinnis remains in a Level 3 (GO).

More information has emerged regarding the lightning-fueled Swawilla Fire.

On July 17, the Swawilla Fire got underway on the Colville Reservation. It has since ballooned to a staggering 30,667 acres.

Hundreds of personnel - 337 at last count - are working on the fire, which is 10% contained.

Level 3 evacuation orders are in place for:

Everything from the junction of Joe Moses Rd. and Buffalo Lake Rd. to Cache Creek Rd.

Everything south of Cache Creek Rd. to the junction with State Hwy 21 and south to the Columbia River

Everything west to Hells Canyon and then Northwest to just north of Elmer City at Hwy 155; then north of Hwy 155 to the junction of Joe Moses Rd.

Hwy 155 remains open. This includes a change of the Town of Keller and surrounding community from a Level 2 to a Level 3.

Swawilla Fire; photo courtesy of Grand Coulee Vol Fire Dept.

Per the Swawilla Fire webpage:

"The cold front that moved into the area Wednesday afternoon, increased fire activity significantly. Strong southerly winds shifted during the heat of the day, pushing the Swawilla fire northwest towards Buffalo Lake. Today, Thursday, winds are predicted to be from the west and SW, at 7-12 mph, increasing to 10-17 mph with gusts to 25 mph. The winds will be erratic and may shift several times throughout the day and fires have the potential to spread at a rate of 3 mph."

Swawilla Fire; photo courtesy of Grand Coulee Vol Fire Dept.

"The Swawilla Fire was very active on Wednesday, especially on the western front of the fire when it moved northwest toward Buffalo Lake; approaching an area burned in 2021. As of [Thursday] morning, the fire had not crossed Old Manilla Creek Road and State Highway 21 near French Johns Lake. Structure assessment and active protection along the affected Hwy. 21 corridor continues."

"[Thursday's] priorities are to suppress hot spots in Mt. Tolman, continue structure protection in Keller and Mt. Tolman, and strengthen dozer lines with hose lays. Air support increased on Wednesday, including the use of Very Large Air Tankers (VLATS), making strategic retardant drops focusing on Highway 21 to Manilla Road around Frend Johns Lake.

"Additionally, both Type 1 and Type 3 helicopters have been used to assist with fire suppression. A night shift is in place and worked last night on holding Manilla Creek Road and conducting point protection around structures."

Swawilla Fire; photo courtesy of the Grand Coulee Vol Fire Dept.

"This night shift is beneficial to meeting the goals of the fire suppression strategy. Evacuation centers have opened at the Lake Roosevelt High School gym in Coulee Dam and at Pascal Sherman Indian School in Omak at 169 N End Omak Lake Road. Keller Ferry is open only for limited service to assist with evacuations."

"The fire camp is being relocated to Owhi Flats, near the intersection of Cache Creek and Agency Cutoff Roads. Fire crews will continue with structure protection in the Keller area and maintain a strong presence in the community."

"Bridge Creek Wildfire Firefighters are monitoring the line on the Bridge Creek fire, removing snags that may fall on Bridge Creek Road and conducting priority structure protection. Firefighters are extinguishing residual pockets of heat (mopping up) along the fire perimeter, focusing along Highway 30."