Trump Heckler Al Green Can’t Go Unpunished, Says Newhouse

Texas congressman Al Green is reaping the whirlwind from his impolitic (if heartfelt) outburst Tuesday night.

Green - pictured above angrily brandishing his signature walking cane - was ejected, as in physically removed, from President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

But Green, a Democrat and 20-year veteran of the lower chamber, is not exactly a profile in repentance. Late Wednesday afternoon, he took to Facebook, writing,

Last night I stood up for those who need Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Democrats will never abandon the fight to make sure every American has a safe, healthy and financially secure life. #ISaidWhatISaid

Unfortunately for Green, Dan Newhouse is having none of it. Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, has represented Washington's largely agrarian 4th district since 2015.

As his primary opponents love to remind him, Newhouse wasn't always a Trump ally, much less a loyalist or enforcer, wielding the sword of congressional procedure on Trump's behalf.

In fact, Newhouse was one of just 10 House Republicans to vote for the president's impeachment in 2021. (Green has his own mucky history with Trump; click here for more.)

But on Wednesday, Newhouse introduced a motion to censure Green. Afterward he told NBC News,

This isn’t a political stunt. It truly is about standing for the integrity of the institution. I would hope there is bipartisan support for that. We’ve got to turn things down.

Per the NBC report, Dems failed to table Newhouse's censure resolution. The House could vote on it as early as Thursday. Green says there are no hard feelings:

I’m not angry with the speaker, I’m not angry with the officers. I’m not upset with the members who are going to bring the motions or resolution.