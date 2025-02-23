Amid a stark rise in layoffs of federal workers, the Employment Security Department is lending what it describes as a helping hand.

The department on Tuesday with hit by a tsunami of unemployment claims by federal employees: 63. The sobering figures don't stop there:

So far this year, a total of 650 federal workers have filed for unemployment - a nearly 36% increase over this time last year.

More than half of these filings have trickled in since Jan. 20, the date of President Trump's inauguration.

About a fourth (156) were filed in the days leading up to Tuesday.

If you happen to be one of the afflicted, despair not, says Gov. Ferguson. A press release quotes him as saying, "My administration is standing at the ready to support all Washington workers - including federal government employees impacted by chaos in the federal government. We will help you get back on your feet."

Ferguson's tone of reassurance is echoed by Employment Security Commissioner Cami Feek: "We are ready to assist federal employees in these trying and uncertain times. Whether they are applying for unemployment benefits or need assistance in finding a new job, we're here to help."

Geography is the main determinant of eligibility. If your official duty station was in Washington, you may be eligible for benefits.

Ditto for current Washington residents whose official duty stations were outside the U.S., or those who worked in Washington after cessation of federal government.

Click here for additional info, including how to navigate the application process, which can be onerous for some. Federal employees with military backgrounds enjoy priority access, according to the press release.