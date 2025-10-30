Governor Bob Ferguson is moving $2.2 million per week to help support Washington’s food banks as the federal government shutdown threatens to cut off food assistance for nearly a million residents.

Starting November 1, funding for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — or SNAP — will run out if the shutdown continues. The program sends about $37 million a week to Washington households.

Ferguson says the state will redirect funds through the Department of Agriculture to help food banks meet rising demand. The first transfer is set for November 3rd if Congress fails to reach a deal.

Attorney General Nick Brown has also filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, arguing the suspension of SNAP benefits is unlawful.

Rural areas are expected to be hit hardest — in Yakima County, for example, 28 percent of residents rely on SNAP, the highest rate in the state.

Ferguson criticized President Trump and Congressional Republicans for the shutdown, urging them to “stop playing political games” and restore federal funding.

The governor also encouraged Washingtonians to support local food banks through donations and volunteering as the state works to bridge the gap.