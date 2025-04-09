Gov. Ferguson Unveils Fish and Wildlife Commission Nominees

Gov. Bob Ferguson announces his picks for the Washington Fish and Wildlife commission.

The governor taps two returning members and appointed one new member to the commission.

Molly Linville of Douglas County and Jim Anderson return to the board after Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to re-appoint them to the board. Gov. Ferguson names Victor Garcia to the list of nominees.

This comes after Gov. Ferguson vetoed Gov. Inslee's selections.

“Molly, Jim and Victor offer deep and varied experience, as well as unique perspectives to the Fish & Wildlife Commission,” Ferguson said. “The Ruckelshaus report raised serious concerns about the commission, and we believe these individuals will help to address those issues.”

The governor says he made this request in light of a report, named the Ruckelshaus report, which found dysfunctional elements and a lack of accountability in the commission.

The nine-member commission establishes policies to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities. The commission's governor-appointed members serve six-year terms.

Linville is a Douglas County rancher with a bachelor's degree in wildlife biology from the University of Montana. She has worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a wildlife biologist and a wildlife refuge manager.

Anderson worked in natural resources for the past four decades, including with two native tribes prior to his time with the Northwest Indian Fisheries Commission. He was originally appointed to the commission in July of 2019. He graduated from Washington State University in 1974 with a bachelor's degree in environmental science and earned a master's degree in 1978.

Garcia taught AP Environmental Science and other science courses in several Washington school districts. He grew up in Grays Harbor and worked as a commercial fisherman. He holds a bachelor's degree in marine zoology from the University of Washington.

The state senate must confirm all three nominees before their term becomes official.