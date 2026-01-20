Governor Bob Ferguson has announced the appointment of Jennifer Richardson to the Grant County Superior Court.

Richardson’s appointment took effect January ninth and fills the position vacated by Judge Hill, who was recently appointed to the Washington State Court of Appeals, Division Three.

Richardson is a career litigator with more than two decades of legal experience. She currently serves as a managing assistant attorney general with the Washington State Office of the Attorney General. In that role, she advises and represents state agencies in Grant, Douglas, Chelan and Okanogan counties, supervises a team of attorneys and paralegals, and provides training to client agencies. She has worked for the Attorney General’s Office for 12 years.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Ferguson said Richardson’s legal expertise and years of public service will make her an excellent Grant County judge.

Richardson says she is honored by the appointment and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Grant County. She adds that she is committed to careful, fair decision-making and to treating everyone who comes before the court with dignity and respect.

Before joining the Attorney General’s Office, Richardson spent more than 12 years with the Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, including 9 years as chief criminal deputy prosecutor, overseeing and prosecuting cases in both District and Superior Court.

She has also worked as a public defender, representing criminal defendants in a wide range of proceedings.

Outside the courtroom, Richardson has served on several Attorney General’s Office committees focused on racial equity, manager training and litigation skills. She has received multiple performance awards during her tenure.

Richardson earned her bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University and her law degree from Syracuse University.