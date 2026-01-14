One Killed, Another Injured In Grant County Car Crash

One person is dead and another has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County on Monday night.

Authorities say it happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Frenchman Hills Road Southwest when a sports car driven by 22-year-old David Trinidad of Othello lost control, overcorrected, went off the roadway, and crashed near an irrigation pond.

Get our free mobile app

Trinidad was pronounced deceased at the scene, while his lone passenger, 22-year-old Melany Campos of Othello, suffered significant injuries in the crash and was airlifted to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for treatment.

Investigators say Trinidad was traveling at a high rate of speed and the time of the accident.