Police are investigating a shooting in rural Ephrata early Thursday morning that left one man hospitalized and prompted a multi-hour search for a suspect.

Grant County sheriff’s deputies were called around 1 a.m. to the 13000 block of Road A.5 Northwest, near Drumheller Road Northwest, after reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 39-year-old man who lives on the property was shot once in the torso while unlocking a gate to enter the property. Authorities say the suspected shooter, also a 39-year-old man and the property owner, came out of the house and fired a handgun at close range before walking back inside.

The victim was driven to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

Deputies and Ephrata police surrounded the home, believing the suspect had barricaded himself inside. Negotiators attempted to make contact for several hours.

The Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team later entered and searched the house and multiple buildings on the several-acre property, but the suspect was not found.

Authorities say the public may resume normal activities as the investigation continues.

Grant County detectives are continuing the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.