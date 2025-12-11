Governor Bob Ferguson has declared a statewide emergency as major flooding continues across Washington.

Ferguson says he’s also requesting an expedited federal emergency declaration to unlock additional life-safety resources. He urged residents to follow all local alerts and evacuation orders, stressing that the next few days will be critical.

The state declaration allows Washington to pursue federal recovery funds. The governor has also activated the National Guard, and state officials are coordinating with local governments, tribes, FEMA, the National Weather Service, and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Ferguson plans to visit hard-hit communities in the coming days.