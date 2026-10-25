An increase in the impacts from work on a Douglas County roundabout installation project will begin on Monday, October 26, at 9:00 AM. The project will close the North Nile Avenue access at Grant Rd and reduce Grant Rd to one lane in each direction between Perry Ave and Nevada Ave in East Wenatchee.

A reduced 25 MPH speed limit will be in effect through the work zone. North Nile Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the Grant Rd intersection during this phase of the project. South Nile Avenue will reopen concurrently.

A news release from Douglas County Public Works says local access to businesses and homes will be maintained during the closure.

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The closure is necessary to construct the Grant Rd and Nile Ave intersection roundabout and will remain in place until late November.

A detour route will be available via North Nevada Avenue and 1st St NE.

North Nile Ave. Detour IMAGE: Douglas Co Transportation Services North Nile Ave. Detour IMAGE: Douglas Co Transportation Services

Why A Roundabout Is Being Constructed

Grant Rd is an arterial and freight route, as well as the only National Highway System (NHS) route in Douglas County, according to the county's transportation service website. The corridor is considered critical to thousands of daily commuters, linking East Wenatchee with Pangborn Airport and local industrial and farming hubs.

Nile Ave is categorized as a major collector, providing a critical north/south route between 10th St NE and SR 28. Increasing traffic flows along Grant Rd have created longer wait times for traffic turning from Nile Ave, especially left turns from Nile Ave onto Grant Rd, heading towards East Wenatchee. This has led to impatient and potentially dangerous driver behavior and has reduced the safety of the intersection.

This phase of the closure allows for the construction of the north half of the roundabout, including installation of buried water, sewer, storm, and irrigation utility improvements and moving overhead power lines underground.

This project will also include