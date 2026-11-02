While the DOJ, Democrats, and judges parry over the Decoy Dan case in Alaska, uncovered by the New York Times, and whether someone with the same name as the incumbent U.S. Senator should appear on the general election ballot. Voters in the Yukon state have to differentiate between Dan S. Sullivan and a candidate with the similar name, Daniel J. Sullivan. Both candidates are Republican, and the only distinction between the two on the ballot is a reference to the "incumbent" Sullivan.

While a debate rages on as to whether ballots should be set aside for further investigation, depending on the outcome or if there was any criminality in recruiting the Sullivan with no experience, voters in Washington might recall two years ago when three "Bobs" were entered in the governor's race.

Yes, before the Alaska U.S. Senate race dubbed 'Decoy Dan" by those who claim foul, we had "The Three Bobs" in the crowded Washington state gubernatorial primary election in 2024. The age-old ploy has also been tried many times before in U.S. election history

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In August 2024, a Republican activist paid two people also named Bob Ferguson to enter the race for governor to confuse voters. The decoy Bobs decided to drop out after Attorney General Bob Ferguson threatened legal action and ironically, called the attempt an "attack on our democracy."

It's not illegal for challengers to have the same name as an office holder seeking reelection or the widely known individual seeking an office. An elected official doesn't get "dibs" on a name, but you can't falsify residency documents, launder campaign donations, or actually pay someone to run.

Washington State has a law dating back to 1943 that balances coincidental circumstances where individuals with the same or similar names can run and races where there is obvious ballot-stacking or a "ghost candidate trying to siphon off votes from a hopeful with a well-known political reputation.

Perhaps Alaska could have implemented the same law and avoided the issue altogether.

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