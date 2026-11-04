Election result updates on Wednesday in Chelan and Douglas counties show the Eastmont School District construction bond has crept above the required threshold for passage, while the Wenatchee School bond is still just shy of the necessary 60% supermajority to pass.

Support for the $125 million Eastmont schools measure has edged up to 60.82% as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Wenatchee School's $275 million bond remains at 57.8% support, which was a slight improvement from the preliminary result Tuesday night.

The late Wednesday tally also showed Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith increased his cushion over Clint Strand to 634 votes.

Shon Smith (left), Clint Strand (right) Shon Smith (left), Clint Strand (right)

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Brian Burnett (left), Stacy Willoughby (right) Ballotpedia Brian Burnett (left), Stacy Willoughby (right) Ballotpedia

12th District State Representative Brian Burnett has gained ground but still trails challenger Stacy Willoughby by approximately 1,000 votes. Willoughby held a three percentage point advantage on Tuesday. As votes have been added from Chelan, King, and Snohish counties, Willoughby's lead is just under 2 points.

Both campaigns will be monitoring results in King and Snohomish counties, where results are updated more frequently. The next Chelan County update is scheduled for Thursday at 4pm. Turnout in Chelan County has reached 52%

Douglas County turnout is at 47%, and results will be updated at 4:30pm Thursday.

Local and statewide results are posted on the following links

CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS

DOUGLAS COUNTY RESULTS

OKANOGAN COUNTY RESULTS

GRANT COUNTY RESULTS

STATEWIDE RESULTS