The Washington State Department of Ecology reports a Stage 1 Burn Ban is in effect, restricting both indoor and outdoor burning in Chelan and Douglas counties and in Okanogan County between Oroville and Brewster.

The Stage 1 restrictions ban the use of uncertified wood stoves or fireplaces, except in homes where a wood stove is the only source of heat.

Under the restrictions, outdoor, agricultural, or forest burning is also not permitted.

The Stage 1 restriction was ordered Wednesday afternoon and is in place until further notice.

A stricter Stage 2 Burn Ban prohibits all indoor and outdoor burning entirely