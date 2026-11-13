Stacy Willoughby has unseated Brian Burnett in the race for State Representative, Position 1, becoming the first Democrat candidate elected to represent the 12th Legislative District in 55 years.

Willoughby leads Burnett by 1% on the strength of her support in King County. Burnett outpolled Willoughby in Chelan and Snohomish counties. The remaining ballots to be counted are fewer than the current margin of 737 votes as of Friday.

Burnett issued a statement on social media Thursday, conceding the race and thanking supporters and colleagues.

"Serving you these past two years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. We worked hard to stand up for public safety, crime victims, and our rural communities. We fought for policies that help families and small businesses succeed and for lower taxes so people can keep more of what they earn. I’m grateful to my colleagues in the House Republican Caucus and to colleagues on both sides of the aisle who worked with me to get things done.

The voters have spoken, and I respect their decision. I wish Stacy Willoughby well as she takes on this responsibility. Serving this district is a serious job, and its people deserve our very best. My commitment to the 12th District doesn’t end with this term. I’m still concerned about where our state is headed, and the budget challenges ahead are real. My family and I are grateful to everyone who walked this road with us. It has been an honor to serve you. I’m excited to see what God has for me next." --Rep. Brian Burnett

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Reresentative-Elect Willoughby takes over the seat alongside GOP Rep Mike Steele, who retained his seat for position 2.

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Willoughby leads Burnett by 1% on the strength of her support in King County. Burnett outpolled Willoughby in Chelan and Snohomish counties. The remaining ballots to be counted are fewer than Willoughby's current lead of 737 votes as of Thursday.