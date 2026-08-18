Canvassing boards for Chelan and Douglas County are certifying the primary election results Tuesday, finalizing the races that will appear on the General Election ballot in November

Voter turnout was 44% in Chelan County

County Auditor Brandt Cappell noted there was a 10% increase in the number of registered voters since the 2022 primary election and more people voted in this primary, but the turnout dipped about two percentage points from two years ago

Chelan County voters preferred to hand-deliver their ballots, with 7 in 10 voters using drop boxes. The auditor said a higher portion of late ballots arrived late from the postal service.

The race for assessor will place challenger Britini Port against the incumbent, Wes Cornelius. In open races for auditor and treasurer, Brian Brett and current auditor Brandt Cappell will appear, while Rick Viall and Doug Miller advanced in the race to succeed the retiring Dave Griffiths as treasurer. Former auditor Skip Moore retired earlier this year, and Cappell was appointed to the seat.

The clerk's race pits Sandra Arichega versus incumbent Marty Young. County Commissioner Shon Smith and Clint Strand will campaign countywide after advancing from the District 2 primary election. Sheriff Mike Morrison and challenger Stan Langlow will move onto the November ballot along with the non-partisan PUD Commission District 1 race between Collen Frei and Aaron Young

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Douglas County results showed a 37% turnout with fewer contested races.

The Douglas County Fire District #5 EMS Levy passed with 75% voter approval

Sheriff Tyler Caille and Adam Musgrove advanced from a three-way primary race.

Incumbent Marc Straub will face a challenge from Michael Lesky in the countywide election for District 3 commissioner. Jenn Biggar and Andrea Jester are in the race for clerk, and the Douglas PUD District 2 incumbent Molly Doneen Simpson is challenged by Nick Warner.

A special three-day filing period will open for candidates to declare their interest in the fire commissioner positions for the proposed Rimrock Meadows Fire District No. 9. In November, voters will consider a resolution to establish the new fire district and for candidates to fill the board of fire commissioners. The special candidate filing period will open Monday, August 24th, through Wednesday, August 26th, to allow interested residents to declare candidacy. Qualified candidates who file on time will appear on the November 3rd General Election ballot alongside the district formation measure.

For questions regarding filing procedures, visit the Douglas County Auditor’s website. www.douglascountywa.net/elections.

The fields are set for the two congressional races, with Rep. Kim Schrier meeting Spencer Meline from Cashmere, WA, in the 8th District of Washington.

The open 4th congressional district seat held by the retiring Dan Newhouse has Amanda McKinney against John Duresky.

Legislative races for District 7 State Senator will have incumbent Shelly Short versus Ronald McCoy

In Washington state's 12th District, Rep. Brian Burnett and Stacy Willoughby meet in the position 1 race. Position 2 Incumbent Mike Steele is seeking reelection against Maggie Adams

In the 13th District race for State Representative Position 1, Tom Dent faces challenger Juan "Jerry" Garcia. In the open Position 2 race, Joshua Thompson and Deanna Martinez are vying to replace Rep. Alex Ibarra, who is running unopposed for the Senate seat of the retiring Judy Warnick

The General Election is Tuesday, November 3rd. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters on October 16th