The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center is undergoing a major renovation and modernization project through 2027, prompting a relocation for its largest annual fundraiser this Friday.

The renamed "Night For The Museum" is being held September 25th from 6pm to 9pm at the Numerica Performing Arts Center in Wenatchee.

Museum Executive Director Mariah Thornock says the event will feature a full sit-down dinner and a live auction with local experiences; a tour and flight over Wenatchee in the Miss Veedol; and trips to Hawaii and Italy.

Szmania’s Catering is preparing delicious cuisine with wine service by Armour Wines. While there is no dress code, Thornock says the night is a chance to dress formally if you wish.

And with a different approach to the event and the sit-down dinner included, tickets are more limited, and very few are still remaining, according to Thornock

The tickets are available online at the museum website, WenatcheeValleyMuseum.org.

Thornock adds, the annual Haunted Museum event will be staged in late October at the auditorium space of the former Chelan PUD headquarters at 5th and Wenatchee Avenue