The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has provided details in a new release about a shooting that occurred in Plain, WA, on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Ryan Moody says deputies responded to a reported shooting about 2:30 p.m. at the Plain Grocery Store.

Deputies determined that 20-year-old man identified as Russell E. McClees was riding his motorcycle on Chumstick Highway when he encountered 71-year-old Benjamin W. Barke, who was driving a pickup truck. A confrontation between the two men occurred afterward in the parking lot of the Plain Grocery Store. The new release did not disclose either man's place of residence.

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Moody says, according to the statements of both men and a review of security-camera footage obtained from nearby businesses, the incident began when Barke confronted McClees in the parking lot. The confrontation escalated into a physical altercation, and Barke pointed a handgun at McClees. A struggle ensued, and while Barke tried to knock over McClees' motorcycle, he dropped the firearm

McClees was able to retrieve the handgun and moved away from Barke, who moved forward towards McClees and tried to recover his gun. Moody says McClees fired one round that struck Barke in the left thigh, seriously wounding him.

Following the shooting, investigators say McClees asked a bystander to call 911 and used a belt from the store as a tourniquet to control Barke's bleeding. McClees waited at the scene for law enforcement to arrive.

Barke was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of a severe gunshot wound. His condition report was not available

Chelan County Sheriff's detectives determined there was probable cause to charge McClees with first-degree assault and Barke with second-degree assault for their roles in the incident. McClees was booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail, and charges against Barke have been referred to the Chelan County Prosecutors Office.