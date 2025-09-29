Mattawa Man Injured in Early-Morning Shooting

Mattawa Man Injured in Early-Morning Shooting

Mattawa police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting Monday around 12:10 a.m. near 4th Street and South Portage Avenue.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident (Case #25MA0681) to contact MACC Dispatch at 509-762-1160.

