Election result updates on Thursday show support for the Eastmont School District construction bond has climbed further above the required threshold for passage, while the Wenatchee School bond is still just shy of the necessary supermajority to pass.

Support for the $125 million Eastmont schools measure has increased to 61.2% as of Thursday afternoon.

The Wenatchee School's $275 million bond remains stalled, just short of passage at 57.95%, about 2 points under the required 60% approval needed.

Get our free mobile app

The late Thursday tally shows Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith increased his cushion over Clint Strand to just over 1,000 votes with 51.5% of the tally.

12th District State Representative Brian Burnett has moved ahead of challenger Stacy Willoughby by approximately 1,000 votes, or 50.05% of the vote. Willoughby held a three percentage point advantage on Tuesday night.

The next Chelan County update is scheduled for Friday at 5pm. Turnout in Chelan County has reached 60%.

Douglas County turnout is 56%, and results will be updated Tuesday afternoon