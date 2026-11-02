Cle Elum/Roslyn School Goes On Lockdown Due To Suspicious Person On Campus

One person is in jail and another has been transported without arrest, following the temporary lockdown of a school in Kittitas County on Friday morning.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it began at around 9:50 a.m. when deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person with several duffle bags who was hiding along a fence at Cle Elum/Roslyn Elementary & High School in the 2600 block of State Route 903.

Police arrived at the scene and located the individual, whom they identified as being a 34-year-old Seattle woman with no connection to the school or the Kittitas County area.

A search of the bags in her possession turned up no firearms or other weapons, and although police officials did not describe the woman as being a transient, the circumstances surrounding her presence at the school seemed to indicate she is likely homeless and was simply seeking shelter on its campus.

Investigators say they found no evidence to suggest the woman had any ill intentions towards the school or its students and did not appear to even possess the coherence to understand where she was.

At her request, police say they transported the woman back to King County, so she might have access to better personal and public resources.

While the school was still in lockdown and deputies were attending to the woman, troopers with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) also arrested a person who they say drove onto school grounds.

WSP officials say the arrest was related to a traffic violation and not in any way connected to the woman who was later transported or any potential threats against the school or its students.

The school was taken off lockdown by the noon hour.