The Washington 13th Legislative District race between Tom Dent and Juan "Jerry" Garcia pits a longtime Republican lawmaker against an Othello-area Democrat.

Dent is a six-term Republican lawmaker and five-term chair of the Grant County GOP

Garcia was a candidate for the Othello School board in 2025 and currently works as a corrections officer.

TownSquare Media (TSM) posed a series of questions to both candidates, and the responses are provided below. Juan "Jerry" Garcia did not respond to TSM's request.

TSM: Please describe three key policy priorities of your campaign. What should voters consider about your candidacy for this seat?

--Tom Dent

Wildfire initial attack and suppression and continued forest health work. Allowing our natural resources to burn is stealing from our children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren’s future. We can and must do better. As the co-founder and co-chair of the wildfire caucus, I have worked continuously to improve wildfire suppression efforts and forest health, and I will continue to do so. I am involved in planning and sponsoring the Washington State Wildfire Resilience Leadership Summit coming up November 11-12th at Suncadia.

The agriculture sector in the US has the highest suicide rate of any sector in the country, and it is 3 ½ times higher than what is in 2nd place. This is unacceptable. I am very engaged in working to improve mental health services in our rural communities. The regulatory load we place on our ag producers, coupled with the agriculture economy, is putting an unbearable load on the ag community, creating a mental health crisis. I have legislation to look into the regulatory overload and other demands placed on the ag community and what solutions could be implemented to reduce this serious problem.

Water: We have water challenges across this state, and all are a challenge to find solutions, from irrigation to industrial uses to domestic needs. All are important to the state and need solutions. I have been active in water issues since taking office and will continue to work to ensure adequate water supply for domestic and other uses. Water is life; we all depend on it!

-- Juan "Jerry" Garcia did not provide a responseTSM: What policy solutions do you support to help address housing affordability?

--Tom Dent

The State of Washington is a highly regulated state, and the legislature and agencies have created unaffordable housing through over-regulation, land use restrictions, energy costs, and other roadblocks. We need to take a serious look at the causes and roll back the roadblocks that are causing these financial issues.

-- Juan "Jerry" Garcia did not provide a response

TSM: What spending cuts would you support to address state budget shortfalls or to reduce spending?

--Tom Dent

Across the board, cuts can hurt needed programs while allowing unused or unneeded programs to remain. I believe we need to look at all agency budgets in detail and analyze every program: is the program doing what it was designed to do, solving the problem, and is it still needed? This way we could eliminate programs that are no longer needed without eliminating or cutting back needed programs.

-- Juan "Jerry" Garcia did not provide a response

TSM: What social safety net programs deserve more support?

--Tom Dent

Developmental Disabilities, Parent 2 Parent

-- Juan "Jerry" Garcia did not provide a responseTSM: What are your positions on the ballot initiatives protecting girls' sports, restoring parental notifications, and repealing the "Millionaire's" income tax?

--Tom Dent

I support them.

Biological boys do not belong in girls’ sports; many times, they have a physical advantage.

Parents have a right to know what is happening with their kids, period.

The so-called millionaire’s tax has not taken effect yet, but there is already an effort underway in the legislature to lower the threshold to $250,000. This will be an income tax that will eventually include everyone. Our state constitution specifically prohibits income tax, and ten times in our history the citizens of the state have rejected this proposal.

-- Juan "Jerry" Garcia did not provide a response