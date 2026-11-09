An East Wenatchee man has been arrested in a domestic violence

incident and for illegal possession of firearms.

Captain Karsten Garcia says East Wenatchee Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance reported at an apartment in the 800 block of North Baker Ave at 12:45AM on Saturday.

A female victim was able to flee the situation and met with officers at the East Wenatchee Police Department to file a formal report about the alleged incident and to surrender a firearm her boyfriend displayed while making threats as the couple argued about her attempts to end the relationship

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It was discovered the boyfriend was a convicted felon with a history of unlawful possession of firearms. Officers say they had probable cause to arrest the boyfriend for unlawful possession of a firearm, 1st degree, and felony domestic violence threats to kill.

Officers located the boyfriend, a 38-year-old East Wenatchee resident who was found in possession of the magazine for the firearm his girlfriend turned in to police

A search warrant also turned up five additional firearms associated with the suspect