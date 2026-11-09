East Wenatchee Man Arrested For Domestic Violence, Firearms Possession

East Wenatchee Man Arrested For Domestic Violence, Firearms Possession

East Wenatchee Police Patrol Vehicle

An East Wenatchee man has been arrested in a domestic violence
incident and for illegal possession of firearms.

Captain Karsten Garcia says East Wenatchee Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance reported at an apartment in the 800 block of North Baker Ave at 12:45AM on Saturday.

A female victim was able to flee the situation and met with officers at the East Wenatchee Police Department to file a formal report about the alleged incident and to surrender a firearm her boyfriend displayed while making threats as the couple argued about her attempts to end the relationship

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It was discovered the boyfriend was a convicted felon with a history of unlawful possession of firearms. Officers say they had probable cause to arrest the boyfriend for unlawful possession of a firearm, 1st degree, and felony domestic violence threats to kill.

Officers located the boyfriend, a 38-year-old East Wenatchee resident who was found in possession of the magazine for the firearm his girlfriend turned in to police

A search warrant also turned up five additional firearms associated with the suspect

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