Douglas County Economic Development Director Soo Ing-Moody has been appointed by the governor's office to a seat on the Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees.

Ing-Moody is a former Twisp mayor and was a 2024 candidate for the Washington State Legislature. She was named to the newly created position with Douglas County last year.

The October appointment by Gov. Bob Ferguson filled one of two board vacancies that resulted when former trustees Paula Arno Martinez and Wilma Cartagena resigned in July.

Moody's term will run through September 2030