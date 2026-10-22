WA State Patrol Trooper Injured When Pickup Truck Slams Into Patrol Vehicle On I-90 Near Easton

A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being injured in a two-vehicle collision in Kittitas County on Wednesday evening.

The State Patrol says it happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate-90 at Exit 63 near Easton, when a pickup truck driven by 71-year-old Bradley W. Cameron of Port Angeles slammed into a fully marked State Patrol vehicle with its lights engaged.

Twenty-four-year-old Trooper Jaden Siller was assisting at the scene of a separate collision and was injured when Cameron struck his patrol car.

Siller was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigating troopers say Cameron caused the accident by failing to yield to the patrol vehicle, but a State Patrol report indicates he has yet to be cited and the incident remains under investigation.

Cameron was not injured in the crash and was not intoxicated at the time it happened, according to the State Patrol.

The wreck snarled traffic in the westbound lanes of the freeway for several hours.