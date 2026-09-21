A motorcyclist was killed, and another was injured in separate crashes, while a UTV collision with an SUV injured another person this weekend in North Central Washington.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a 3-vehicle hit-and-run collision injured a a Cashmere man between Dryden and Cashmere on Sunday afternoon.

The WSP reports 62-year-old Christopher J. Miller of Cashmere was riding his motorcycle eastbound on US Hwy 2 near milepost 108 when an eastbound truck made an improper lane change and collided with Miller's motorcycle.

The impact sent the motorcycle into the westbound lanes of Hwy 2, where it was struck by a vehicle carrying two Kirkland residents.

Miller was wearing a DOT-approved helmet and was injured but was not transported to the hospital. The two Kirkland residents were unhurt, and charges are pending against the unidentified causing driver, who left the scene.

Get our free mobile app

UTV Crash Near Lake Wenatchee

Troopers say a Western, WA, man was injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a side-by-side UTV on Sunday near Lake Wenatchee

The WSP reports 62-year-old Tommy L. Schmidt of Lake Stevens was driving a Polaris UTV southbound on Hwy 207 when a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Kyle Green of Ajo, Arizona, attempted to pass the UTV as the side-by-side was turning left onto a side road.

Schmidt was transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth. His 55-year-old passenger, Christine M. Schmidt of Lake Stevens, was not hurt.

Charges against Schmidt are under investigation, but drugs and alcohol were not considered a factor

Fatal Motorcycle Accident

A British Columbia woman died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening in Ferry County.

The WSP reports 63-year-old Colleen Rolland of Port Quitlam, BC, was eastbound on SR20, about 23 miles east of Republic, when she failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the highway.

Rolland was ejected when the motorcycle ended up in a creek about 50 feet below the roadway surface.

Rolland was pronounced dead at the scene. The WSP said drugs or alcohol were not involved.