Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) introduces Maverick, the Pet of the Week.

Maverick is a 4-year-old tabby with a big body and an even bigger heart. He is handsome, with an incredibly soft coat, classic tabby markings, white socks, and a white underbelly.

Despite his large stature, Maverick is very affectionate and loves getting attention from his family. Maverick is always ready to chase a string.

Like many of us, Maverick is working on a healthy weight-loss journey to help him stay happy and healthy as he ages. WVHS is hoping his adopting family can help Maverick maintain his diet and find ways to stay active.

Maverick grew up in a home with another cat, so he may enjoy having feline companionship. If you’re looking for a sweet, snuggly cat with plenty of personality, Maverick might be a perfect match.

MAVERICK

Cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: 4 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0050430244

Maverick Image: WVHS Maverick Image: WVHS

Come by the shelter and meet Maverick. Shelter hours are 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM daily.

Make an appointment to adopt a pet. Visit the gallery of adoptable cats.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter is located at;

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577