Chelan County detectives are investigating a report of an assault involving a firearm on Sunday evening in Manson

Just after 9pm. Chelan County Undersheriff Dan Ozment says deputies responded to the 200 Block of Summer Breeze Road in Manson, where a victim alleged someone in a vehicle pointed a firearm at him. The victim told deputies the suspect's vehicle followed him when he left the location, and he reported hearing at least one possible gunshot as he drove away.

After obtaining a vehicle description, deputies located it a short time later and took three subjects into custody.

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Ozment says deputies also recovered a firearm and identified Anthony Navarrete as the

driver and primary suspect. Navarrete's age and hometown were not provided in a news release. He was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for Assault, Second Degree.

An investigation into the incident continues, and the Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact the Chelan County Sheriff's Department tip line at 509-667-6845.