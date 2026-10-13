The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the East Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1201 10th Street NE around 7:45 Tuesday morning.

The fire and resulting damage were confined to the immediate interior space where the furnace unit was located and did not spread.

Batallion Chief Andy Davidson said the furnace fire was likely the result of debris that had built up inside the heating unit.

Interior damage at East Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church Image provided Interior damage at East Wenatchee Seventh-day Adventist Church Image provided

An individual associated with the church provided the pictures of the fire damage to KPQ and said he believed the fire started in a thermostat located in a classroom space at the church.

Damaged thermostat unit Image provided Damaged thermostat unit Image provided

Davidson said furnace fires are very common, and the department responds to a lot of similarly caused fires during the fall season.

"This time of year, when furnaces start coming on, a lot of times there is dust, or insects, or even small animals (dead) that have gotten inside, and the first few times the furnace comes on, it will burn the debris off."

Davidson said property owners should take steps to avoid a similar fire that is common this time of the year. He suggests property owners change the filter, inspect for any debris, and vacuum the heating elements if possible before using the furnace this fall.