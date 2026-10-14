Wenatchee School District has released the findings of testing for lead in drinking water at every school and support building in the district.

The results were presented to the School Board on Tuesday. An independent environmental firm tested over 900 faucets, drinking fountains, and bottle filler units over a two-year period ending in June of this year. The reports showed 87 were tested above 5 parts per billion (ppb), which is Washington's action level for schools.

In a news release, District spokesperson Diana Haglund says an action plan is open for a two-week public comment period.

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How Did WSD Respond To The Findings?

After the results came in, the district replaced the fixtures with lead-free faucets and fountain bubblers, then flushed and conditioned them before follow-up testing. Any fixture that still tested above 5 ppb was removed or posted “Handwash only. Food prep prohibited."

WSD says lead in school drinking water usually comes from older plumbing inside the building, such as faucets, fountains, toilets, and pipes. It doesn't come from the water source itself. Results can vary from one room to the next, even in the same building.

Wenatchee School District Maintenance & Operations Director, Bryan Brockie said "In a lot of buildings, a new fixture solved it. Where it didn't, those outlets stay off-limits for drinking."

The full report is posted HERE

WSD reported no elevated results were found at six sites: Westside High School, Lincoln Elementary, Wenatchee Valley Technical Skills Center, the District Office, the Transition House, and the Transportation facility.

At seven locations, a simple fixture replacement solved the problem. Follow-up tests at Lewis & Clark, Washington; John Newbery and Sunnyslope elementary schools; Castle Rock Early Learning Center; Pioneer Middle School; and the Apple Bowl have all tested at or below the 5 ppb threshhold.

At other buildings, where some outlets still tested high after replacement fixtures were installed, it is believed the lead is likely coming from the pipes inside the building rather than the fixture. Each location has been removed or posted for use to wash hands and not for food preparation.

The WSD identified these locations

Wenatchee High School: 24 outlets (5 removed, 19 posted)

Mission View Elementary: 11 outlets, mostly in the 300 wing

Valley Academy of Learning: 4

Orchard Middle School: 3

Foothills Middle School: 2

Former Valley Academy building, now used for storage: 2

Maintenance & Operations Warehouse: 1

The district is seeking funding to replace supply lines in Mission View's 300 wing. The $275 million school bond on the ballot November 3rd would include plumbing replacement at Wenatchee High School.

WSD encourages families who have concerns about their child's lead exposure to consult their child's health care provider about a blood lead test. The Chelan-Douglas Health District can also answer related questions on lead exposure.

The full action plan is available at wenatcheeschools.org/facilities-water-testing.

Public comment is open through October 27 by email; info@wenatcheeschools.org or in person at the Wenatchee school board meeting on October 27th, when the board is expected to consider adoption.