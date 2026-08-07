US 97 was closed Thursday afternoon 3 miles east of Brewster at 2:30 pm when a vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a trailer in tow.

The Washington State Patrol says 36-year-old Geronimo Ramos Hernandez from Kent, WA, was injured when his van crossed the centerline and struck a trailer towed by 51-year-old Ryan B. Coons of East Wenatchee.

Troopers report Coons veered onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but the trailer he was towing was struck by Ramos Henandez's van

Coons was not injured, but Ramos Hernandez was transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. The cause is under investigation and charges are possible

The highway reopened by 6pm Thursday

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